No GTA 5 Single-Player DLC; Switch Gets Gamecube Controller Support - GS News

GameSpot News with Jess McDonell--and oh hey I guess Dan Crowd is back--is back to give you another hot ever-relevant dose of video game news. Here are today's stories:

Nintendo Switch Secretly Gets GameCube Controller Support

Hey, remember that 4.0 update that added gameplay recording to the Switch? Turns out it also enabled a couple of other things too. These include support for USB wireless headphones, and more surprisingly, GameCube controller support. You know what that means: Time to speculate wildly on when the new Smash Bros. game is coming out!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Getting Physical Xbox One Release

Are you playing everyone’s favourite battle royale game, PUBG? No? Maybe it’s because you don’t have a PC and hate digital storefronts. Well you’ll be excited to hear that the game will be getting a physical retail version when the game eventually comes out on Xbox One later this year. Maybe you can get a chicken dinner to compliment your chicken dinner simulator?

GTA 5 Story DLC Expansions Won't Happen

And in some downer news today, it’s basically been confirmed that Rockstar Games will not be releasing any single-player focussed expansion content for Grand Theft Auto V. While GTAIV had some killer DLC in the form of The Lost And Damned, as well as The Ballad of Gay Tony, it seems like that activity won’t become a trend. For more details on the reasoning behind it, check out the story or keep watching today’s episode.

GameSpot News may or may not be back tomorrow--the Australian team will be in transit to PAX Aus so who knows?