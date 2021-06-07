No Division News At Ubisoft Forward During E3 2021

Ahead of Ubisoft Forward and E3 2021 this coming weekend, Ubisoft has begun to set expectations--and this includes informing fans that there won't be news about The Division.

The statement posted on The Division's Twitter page plainly states, "We won't be at Ubisoft Forward this year." That might come as a surprise to some given that a new free-to-play spin-off game, The Division: Heartland, was just recently announced, while the developer is also making new content for The Division 2.

That content remains on track to launch this year, the statement said, but there won't be any news about it at E3. As for Heartland, Ubisoft said it will host more tests for the game, but it didn't say when or how you might be able to get in.

Agents,

We wanted to share with you some information regarding the upcoming #UbiForward.

Stay tuned for future updates on the Tom Clancy’s The Division and don’t forget to sign-up for Heartland’s early test phases! >> https://t.co/CWcHgAesMX pic.twitter.com/vcy5GKUqlr — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) June 7, 2021

A mobile game based on The Division is also in the works, but the statement didn't include any mention of this. A Netflix movie with Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain is coming, too, along with a new novel.

The Division developer Massive is also making an open-world Star Wars game and a new title based on James Cameron's Avatar franchise. Whether or not these titles will show up at E3 remains to be seen.

Ubisoft also recently confirmed that its Ubisoft Forward event at E3 2021 will not have any news on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake.

Ubisoft Forward takes place on Saturday, June 12. The event will showcase Rainbow Six: Extraction, which is the new name of Rainbow Six Quarantine. The event will also show more of Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and other Ubisoft titles. As usual, there could be some surprises as well.

Check out GameSpot's rundown of the Ubisoft Forward schedule to learn more about how to watch and what to expect.