No Code Veronica Remake Currently Planned, Resident Evil Producer Says
Capcom is focused on several other Resident Evil projects for now.
Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica, a game in the series that has become a cult-classic since it first launched back in 2000.
Speaking to Noisy Pixel (via VGC), Hirabayashi added that while the opportunity for a Code Veronica remake hadn't been ruled out entirely, Capcom had no plans to give the interquel set between Resident Evil 2 and 3 a new lease on life.
Originally released as a Dreamcast exclusive, Code Veronica would eventually arrive on PlayStation 2 in an updated version that included more cutscenes. A high-definition remastered version was released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011, and on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Code Veronica X is backwards compatible.
While that Resident Evil game won't be getting a remake, one of the most beloved entries in the series will be getting a massive overhaul and will launch next year. Resident Evil 4 will arrive on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S on March 24, 2023, and a new trailer showed off more of the game's big setpiece moments and creepy monsters during Capcom's latest showcase.
"Now that I've played 30 minutes of Resident Evil 4 Remake, I can say that most of my concerns have been washed away," Kurt Indovina wrote in GameSpot's Resident Evil 4 preview. "While brief, my time with the demo showed me that this could be the Resident Evil 4 Remake fans want, but not the one they're expecting. And this approach can be illustrated by a single choice Capcom has made involving a dog--you know the one."
For more on the franchise, you can check out a roundup of multiple Resident Evil projects in development, including DLC for Resident Evil Village, a brand-new story, and new mercenaries headed to that game.
