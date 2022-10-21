No Code Veronica Remake Currently Planned, Resident Evil Producer Says

Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica, a game in the series that has become a cult-classic since it first launched back in 2000.

Speaking to Noisy Pixel (via VGC), Hirabayashi added that while the opportunity for a Code Veronica remake hadn't been ruled out entirely, Capcom had no plans to give the interquel set between Resident Evil 2 and 3 a new lease on life.

Originally released as a Dreamcast exclusive, Code Veronica would eventually arrive on PlayStation 2 in an updated version that included more cutscenes. A high-definition remastered version was released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011, and on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Code Veronica X is backwards compatible.

While that Resident Evil game won't be getting a remake, one of the most beloved entries in the series will be getting a massive overhaul and will launch next year. Resident Evil 4 will arrive on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S on March 24, 2023, and a new trailer showed off more of the game's big setpiece moments and creepy monsters during Capcom's latest showcase.

"Now that I've played 30 minutes of Resident Evil 4 Remake, I can say that most of my concerns have been washed away," Kurt Indovina wrote in GameSpot's Resident Evil 4 preview. "While brief, my time with the demo showed me that this could be the Resident Evil 4 Remake fans want, but not the one they're expecting. And this approach can be illustrated by a single choice Capcom has made involving a dog--you know the one."

For more on the franchise, you can check out a roundup of multiple Resident Evil projects in development, including DLC for Resident Evil Village, a brand-new story, and new mercenaries headed to that game.