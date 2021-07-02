Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta GTA 6 Release Madden 22 Home Field Where is Xur Doom Eternal Invasion Mode Canceled Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

NIS America To Increase Prices Of PC Games Following The End Of Current Sales

The Japanese game publisher NIS America has announced that it will increase the prices of PC games like Disgaea at the end of summer sales on platforms like Steam.

If you're a fan of niche Japanese fare on PC, you may want to pick up as many NIS America games as you can in the next few days, because their prices are about to go up. The publisher announced recently that it will soon increase the prices on its PC games following the conclusion of summer sales on storefronts like Epic Games Store, Steam, Microsoft Store, and Stadia.

These price hikes are pretty significant, with the normal price of Suda 51's The 25th Ward: The Silver Case increasing from $10 to $20, and Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana increasing from $40 to $60. Of course, because of the current sales, all of these games are significantly discounted. According to NIS America's website, the price changes will go into effect on July 19.

Needless to say, some fans were not happy with this move and took to forums like ResetEra to express their displeasure. Some speculated that the price hikes were caused by financial problems, though there doesn't seem to be any direct evidence of this.

Generally speaking, publishers rarely increase the price of games once they're released, but it does occasionally happen. For example, Yacht Club Games increased the price of the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove bundle from $25 to $40 in late 2019 because they added two new games to the bundle. Back in 2020, many players perceived the fact many triple-A games will now cost $70 as part of the next generation of gaming as a price hike from the usual $60, though analysts have said that it's unlikely to impact the demand for games.

NIS America PC Games Affected By Price Hike

  • The 25th Ward: The Silver Case -- $20
  • Birthdays The Beginning -- $20
  • The Caligula Overdose -- $50
  • Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! -- $20
  • Cladun X2 -- $10
  • Criminal Girls: Invite Only -- $20
  • Disgaea PC -- $20
  • htol#NiQ: The Firefly Diary -- $10
  • Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk -- $50
  • Phantom Brave PC -- $20
  • Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness -- $20
  • A Rose in the Twilight -- $20
  • Yomawari: Night Alone -- $20
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA -- $60
