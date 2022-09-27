Nioh Not Ever Coming To Xbox Despite Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's Game Pass Plans

In a recent interview with the game's producers, it was made clear that there are no plans to bring Nioh to the platform.

By on

Comments

Despite Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty being a day one Game Pass title on Xbox, Team Ninja has no plans to bring Nioh to the platform.

In a recent interview with VGC, Wo Long producers Fumihiko Yasuda and Masaaki Yamagiwa spoke about their previous work and how that's influenced the game. The team's previous game, Nioh, was obviously brought up, but when asked if the game would be coming to Xbox considering Wo Long is a day-one Game Pass title, Yasuda said that it won't be.

Click To Unmute
  1. The Complete God of War Timeline Explained!
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Reacts To Game’s Popularity | GameSpot News
  3. Halo 3: 10 Things You Never Knew
  4. GTA 6 Gets Unofficial Map Following Leaks | GameSpot News
  5. Century: Age of Ashes | PS4 & PS5 Launch Trailer
  6. Fortnite Anime Legends Pack - Release Date Trailer
  7. Gotham Knights - Official PC Features Gameplay Trailer
  8. The Spirit and the Mouse - Out Now!
  9. Getting Started in Wrath Classic | Return to Northrend
  10. Thor: Love And Thunder - Exclusive Crafting Gorr Trailer
  11. A Casino For Kids - Is It Time To Ban Loot Boxes? | MindGames
  12. Firearms Expert Reacts To Wolfenstein Franchise Guns

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: 15 Minutes of Wo Long: Fall Dynasty Gameplay

"There’s nothing really to note about that," said Yasuda. "Currently, there’s not really too much of a possibility of having Nioh on Xbox platforms, but we do hope Xbox fans enjoy Wo Long and look forward to that game coming out. That’s probably all we can say on that at the moment."

That might be disappointing to Xbox players hoping to try the PlayStation- and PC-exclusive title out, but as noted, Wo Long is coming to Game Pass, so those looking for a new challenge from Team Ninja mostly just have to play the waiting game until next year, when the title is expected to release.

Yasuda did note in the interview with VGC that there's a growing presence for Xbox in Japan, and that Game Pass is "helping a lot more people get acquainted with the Xbox platform."

GameSpot recently had a chance to go hands on with Wo Long, saying it feels like it's "riffing on a riff," and that "Team Ninja once again borrows some of the underpinnings of From Software's lauded series, but takes a faster, more Ninja Gaiden-like approach. It's some of the same ideas but with a different feel, which will challenge action game fans in a lot of different ways."

The 8 Best Souls-Like Games To Play In 2022
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)