Nintendo's Miiverse Shuts Its Doors Soon On Wii U And 3DS

Update: Miiverse's closure won't just be limited to Japan. Nintendo has announced the social networking service will shut down across all platforms worldwide on November 7 at 10 PM PT (1 AM ET/6 AM BST on November 8). This will remove access to all Miiverse functionality, including messaging and creating posts, as well as any in-game Miiverse-related features. For a limited time, Nintendo will allow Miiverse users to download copies of their posts; the process for doing so is outlined here.

Original Story: One of Nintendo's ageing Wii U and 3DS online services, Miiverse, is going offline soon. Nintendo has announced that the service will be taken offline on November 8 in Japan at 3 PM in Japan. There is no word on if the shutdown also applies to other regions.

Nintendo announced the shutdown on its website today (via Daniel Feit on Twitter). A lot of games are affected, including Super Smash Bros., Mario Party 10, and Mario Kart 8. You can see a full list of affected titles here.

Additionally, Nintendo's Wii U TV streaming functionality, Tvii, is also closing on November 8, along with Wii U Chat.

Nintendo made efforts to improve and expand the Miiverse's functionality and accessibility since the Wii U debuted in 2012. Examples including adding support for mobile devices and browsers and a bigger overhaul in summer 2015.

With Nintendo's next major online service set to premiere in 2018, it was always likely to be the case that Miiverse wouldn't be supported forever. The Nintendo Switch online service will cost $4 per month or $30 per year. Currently, it is free.

In July, dataminers found references to a forthcoming Miiverse shutdown, so today's announcement, though unfortunate for those enjoying it, is not a total surprise.

