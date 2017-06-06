Nintendo's E3 2017 Main News Briefing Is 30 Minutes, Apparently

With E3 right around the corner, it looks like we've now learned how long Nintendo's main news event at the show will be. In a press release today, the company said its main event, Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017, will start at 9:30 AM PT on June 13 and wrap up around 10 AM PT.

As NintendoLife reminds us, 30 minutes is shorter than Nintendo's E3 briefing in recent years. A relatively short briefing is not necessarily a bad thing, and it's still enough time to reveal games and show new footage, if that is what Nintendo is planning.

10 AM PT is when Nintendo's Treehouse: Live at E3 event is set to begin. This show, which returns from previous years, will bring new details on Nintendo Switch and 3DS games. Some of the titles confirmed for the show include Super Mario Odyssey and Pokken Tournament DX.

