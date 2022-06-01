Nintendo Taking Switch On A Road Trip Around The US

This summer, Nintendo is taking a road trip across North America from June 10 to Sept. 5. During this event, participants will enjoy a hands-on experience with the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Attendees will be able to play demos of the newest Nintendo Switch games, such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Mario Strikers: Battle League, set to come out on June 10.

Besides showing off the latest Nintendo games, the road trip will include Nintendo-themed décor for photo opportunities. In addition to that, attendees will have the chance to receive free Nintendo swag bags while supplies last and purchase Nintendo hardware/software.

If you wish to attend the event in person, it's recommended that you pre-register to ensure you have a spot. Registration will open for each market as the date gets closer to each location.

Below you'll find each stop the Nintendo Switch Road Trip tour is scheduled to make:

Market Location Address Dates Minneapolis, MN Mall of America 2131 Lindau Lane, Suite 500 Bloomington, MN 55425 June 10 – June 13 Denver, CO Park Meadows Mall 8401 Park Meadows Center Dr.

Lone Tree, CO 80124 June 23 – June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest (Weekend 2) Henry W. Maier Festival Park

200 N Harbor Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53202 June 30 – July 2 Chicago, IL Navy Pier 600 E Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60611 July 8 – July 12 San Diego, CA San Diego Comic-Con Interactive Zone at Comic-Con, across from Petco Park 100 Park Blvd. San Diego, CA 92101 July 21 – July 24 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Intersection of Spring St. and Main St. Bethlehem, PA Aug. 5 – Aug. 8 Raleigh-Durham, NC Streets at Southpoint 6910 Fayetteville Rd. Durham, NC 27713 Aug. 12 – Aug. 16 Los Angeles, CA Universal CityWalk Hollywood 100 Universal City Plaza Universal City, CA 91608 Aug. 25 – Aug. 28 Seattle, WA Alderwood Mall 3000 184th St. SW Lynnwood, WA 98037 Sept. 2 – Sept. 5

Taking the Switch on tour when there isn't brand-new hardware to show off may seem a bit unusual. If you're still hoping for a new Switch model, Nintendo recently gave fans some hope on that front.

It's set to be a big year for Switch, as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release in November. For more, check out our Switch OLED review.