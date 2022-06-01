Nintendo Taking Switch On A Road Trip Around The US

Nintendo may be making a stop this summer near you.

By on

1 Comments

This summer, Nintendo is taking a road trip across North America from June 10 to Sept. 5. During this event, participants will enjoy a hands-on experience with the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Attendees will be able to play demos of the newest Nintendo Switch games, such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Mario Strikers: Battle League, set to come out on June 10.

Besides showing off the latest Nintendo games, the road trip will include Nintendo-themed décor for photo opportunities. In addition to that, attendees will have the chance to receive free Nintendo swag bags while supplies last and purchase Nintendo hardware/software.

If you wish to attend the event in person, it's recommended that you pre-register to ensure you have a spot. Registration will open for each market as the date gets closer to each location.

Below you'll find each stop the Nintendo Switch Road Trip tour is scheduled to make:

Market

Location

Address

Dates

Minneapolis, MN

Mall of America

2131 Lindau Lane, Suite 500 Bloomington, MN 55425

June 10 – June 13

Denver, CO

Park Meadows Mall

8401 Park Meadows Center Dr.
Lone Tree, CO 80124

June 23 – June 25

Milwaukee, WI

Summerfest (Weekend 2)

Henry W. Maier Festival Park
200 N Harbor Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

June 30 – July 2

Chicago, IL

Navy Pier

600 E Grand Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

July 8 – July 12

San Diego, CA

San Diego Comic-Con

Interactive Zone at Comic-Con, across from Petco Park

100 Park Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92101

July 21 – July 24

Bethlehem, PA

Musikfest

Intersection of Spring St. and Main St.

Bethlehem, PA

Aug. 5 – Aug. 8

Raleigh-Durham, NC

Streets at Southpoint

6910 Fayetteville Rd.

Durham, NC 27713

Aug. 12 – Aug. 16

Los Angeles, CA

Universal CityWalk Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza

Universal City, CA 91608

Aug. 25 – Aug. 28

Seattle, WA

Alderwood Mall

3000 184th St. SW

Lynnwood, WA 98037

Sept. 2 – Sept. 5

Taking the Switch on tour when there isn't brand-new hardware to show off may seem a bit unusual. If you're still hoping for a new Switch model, Nintendo recently gave fans some hope on that front.

It's set to be a big year for Switch, as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release in November. For more, check out our Switch OLED review.

Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch Sports
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Mario Strikers: Battle League
