Nintendo Switch’s Super Bomberman R Update Bringing New Game Modes And Characters

Super Bomberman R on Nintendo Switch is getting new characters and a brand new game mode. Publisher Konami announced the upcoming DLC at the Tokyo Game Show.

At the heart of the announcement is the new Grand Prix mode. Teams of up to three players will get to compete with each other in explosive combat, and Grand Prix will have "new rule-sets, unique new stages, new characters, and special skills," Konami said. It will also introduce a new rule called Crystal (check out a screenshot of the new mode and rule below).

"The two teams will battle it out to see who can collect the most crystals strewn around the stage. Make your opponents drop their crystals and then steal them. You have to work together--teamwork is a must," the publisher said.

The DLC also introduces new characters from two other Konami franchises, Zone of the Enders and Rumble Roses.

Developer Konami has suggested that the new characters may be available sooner than the new mode: "Oh and just to hold you over, presenting Jehuty, Anubis and Reiko Hinomoto Bombers," it said on Facebook. It's currently unclear whether the new fighters are already live.

Super Bomberman R's last DLC introduced a ton of new features, including team battles, four new maps, and new accessories. It also added three new characters to the game from the Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Gradius series.

In related TGS news, Sony has announced a virtual reality version of Konami's game Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner is on its way for PS4 and PC, featuring enhanced graphics and support for 4K resolution. The remaster will be called Zone of the Enders: Anubis Mars and is due out in spring 2018.