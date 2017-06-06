Nintendo Switch's Splatoon-Themed Pro Controller Coming To North America

Nintendo is bringing its Splatoon 2-themed Switch Pro controller to North America, the company announced today via Twitter.

The special-edition controller releases on July 21, the same day Splatoon 2 launches worldwide. The controller was unveiled last month during the Japanese broadcast of Nintendo's Arms-focused Direct, along with other Splatoon-themed accessories such as neon pink and green Joy-Cons. The special-edition Pro controller features pink and green grips as well as paint splatter designs on its body.

Nintendo hasn't confirmed if it'll bring the other Splatoon-themed accessories to the US, but it seems likely the company will release the Splatoon-colored Joy-Cons here as well.

Nintendo also anounced a special Splatoon 2 Switch bundle for Japan, though like the system, the bundle quickly sold out. Fans can still purchase the empty box, however.