Nintendo Switch's Splatoon 2 Headset Is One Clunky Setup

Splatoon 2, Nintendo Switch's colorful and chaotic shooter due out next month, will feature voice chat in multiplayer mode. We've now gotten a look at the (hefty) Splatoon 2-themed headset that will launch alongside the game courtesy of the Splatoon 2's Japanese Twitter account.

Fans no doubt expected something a little less clunky, with this configuration including a splitter that allows you to hear both voice chat from your phone and game audio from the system itself. According to an image published by 4Gamer, the splitter's cables are less than 20 inches long. The site also reports the headset will cost about US $32. We still don't know if you'll be able to use other headsets in the game.

In March, Nintendo revealed Splatoon 2 would have voice chat, using smart devices to link up to eight different Nintendo Switch systems together for local multiplayer.

Meanwhile, Splatoon 2's Japanese players are getting a Switch bundle with the game, neon green and pink Joy-Cons, and game stickers. A similar colored Switch Pro controller is being released and, last month, Nintendo began offering an actual empty Splatoon 2 bundle box for preorder for anyone who wants the packaging but already owns a Nintendo Switch.

Splatoon 2 comes out July 21 on Switch. You can get the latest news and features on the upcoming game right here on GameSpot.