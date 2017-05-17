Nintendo Switch's Splatoon 2 Has A Single-Player Mode, See It In New Trailer

Nintendo saved a nice treat for the end of its Nintendo Direct today where it revealed new details about the fighting game Arms. A brand-new trailer for another Nintendo Switch title, Splatoon 2, arrived, showing off the game's new single-player mode.

"In a shocking twist, Callie--of Squid Sisters fame--has gone missing and her right-tentacle squid Marie tasks the player to search for Callie and the Great Zapfish," reads a line from the game's description. "Players can use different weapons in single-player mode to overcome obstacles, defeat enemies, and take down towering bosses--weapons like the Roller, Slosher, Splatling or the new Dualies."

Nintendo says the single-player mode for Splatoon 2 aims to help players familiarize themselves with the game and develop skills and tactics they can use in multiplayer.

Splatoon 2 launches on July 21 for Nintendo Switch.

For more on today's Nintendo Direct, check out the story below or re-watch the entire broadcast here.