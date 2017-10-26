Nintendo Switch's Splatoon 2 Brings Back An Awesome Classic Map Tomorrow

Super Mario Odyssey may be the highlight of this week's Switch releases, but it isn't the only thing Switch owners have to look forward to. Nintendo is also adding a new map to its colorful online shooter Splatoon 2 very soon, and it's a good one.

Arriving tomorrow, October 27, is Blackbelly Skatepark, one of the original five maps featured in the first Splatoon. Like its name implies, this stage is based on a skatepark and features many ramps and hills for players to battle on. While its layout remains largely the same as in the Wii U game, the map's spawn points have been moved further back to give players more room to maneuver around any encroaching opponents.

Blackbelly Skatepark is the second classic DLC map to come to Splatoon 2 thus far, following the addition of Kelp Dome last month; Moray Towers and Port Mackerel have also been available since launch. The game's most recent map, the brand-new Snapper Canal, was added to the stage rotation earlier this month. Like all other Splatoon 2 DLC, Blackbelly Skatepark will be added to the game for free, so everyone will be able to battle on it when it's featured in the stage rotation.

Arriving alongside Blackbelly Park is Splatoon 2's next free DLC weapon, though Nintendo has yet to reveal what that will be. A new weapon has arrived each week since the game first released back in July. Last week's addition was the Range Blaster.