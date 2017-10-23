Nintendo Switch's Shin Megami Tensei Revealed As SMT 5 In New Trailer

Prior to the system's release, Atlus confirmed that it was working on a new Shin Megami Tensei game for Nintendo Switch. Now, we've gotten a new trailer for it and confirmation that this is the next full-fledged entry in the series: Shin Megami Tensei V.

Atlus shared the news during a recent livestream, though we're still in the dark regarding many of the specifics. The video shows that the game will at least partially take place in modern-day Tokyo. We see two characters walk through what looks like a normal train station before the video transitions to a tunnel filled with slain demons. Finally, there's a scene in a post-apocalyptic city as flying creatures swoop in and attack those same two characters.

When it was first revealed, a trailer for SMT V--known at the time as Shin Megami Tensei: Brand New Title--showed off a destroyed office building and some familiar-looking demons. Like that one, this trailer is entirely in Japanese. Atlus has not yet confirmed an international release for the game. Given that recent Shin Megami Tensei games have been localized for western markets, a localization seems likely. There might be a wait for such a version, but given that Switch is region-free, you can always opt to play the Japanese version as soon as it's available.

A release date for SMT V has not yet been announced, and there's no indication that it will come to any platform besides Switch. There is, however, a new 3DS game on the way called Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey, which is an updated version of an earlier game.