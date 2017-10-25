  1. Watch An Hour of Assassin's Creed Origins Gameplay Live
Nintendo Switch's First Sim-Style Racing Game Offers Something Different From Mario Kart 8

A more realistic brand of racing.

by on

There have been a handful of racing games released on Nintendo Switch so far, but those have primarily skewed toward a more unrealistic style. Mario Kart 8 is a kart racer like its predecessors, while Fast RMX offers the closest thing to F-Zero that we may see on a Nintendo system in the near future. Those looking for a different flavor of racing may get just what they want with Gear Club Unlimited.

As featured in the video above, Gear Club seeks to fill that simulation-style racing game void on Switch. While not quite on par with Gran Turismo in terms of realism, it does distinguish itself from the obvious choices for racing action on the platform. Most notably, it does so by featuring licensed, real-world cars.

More than 400 different races are included in Gear Club, and it features split-screen multiplayer support for up to four players. Although you won't be adjusting gear ratios and other truly hardcore elements of simulation racers, it does allow you to customize various components to tune the vehicle's performance.

Gear Club Unlimited arrives for Switch on December 1 and carries a price tag of $45. You can get a better sense of what to expect in the video feature above.

