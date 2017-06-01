Nintendo Switch's Fire Emblem Warriors Gets New Screenshots

Koei Tecmo has launched the official Japanese website for Fire Emblem Warriors, and it contains some new screenshots of the upcoming Switch title.

Like Hyrule Warriors before it, Fire Emblem Warriors is a joint venture between Nintendo and Koei Tecmo that sees the classic franchise reinterpreted in the vein of Dynasty Warriors. The game features characters drawn from several Fire Emblem titles (primarily Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon, Fire Emblem Awakening, and Fire Emblem Fates) battling against waves of foes in large-scale, hack-and-slash clashes. The images posted on the game's website give us our first glimpse at its new twin protagonists, Shion and Lian, who were revealed in the most recent issue of Famitsu. The website also contains several screenshots of Chrom and Marth, the only two classic Fire Emblem heroes confirmed for the title thus far.

Despite the different gameplay style, Fire Emblem Warriors retains many traditional Fire Emblem elements, including the series' weapon triangle and support conversations. Classes also retain their distinctive characteristics; for example, Archers are effective against Pegasus Knights, while Cavaliers battle on horseback and have high mobility. According to Koei Tecmo, the game features more playable characters than the first installment of any other Warriors collaboration.

Fire Emblem Warriors is also in development for 3DS and is slated to arrive for both consoles this fall, though Nintendo has yet to announce a release date. With E3 2017 around the corner, however, the company is expected to reveal more information on the game soon.