Nintendo Switch's Fighter Arms Adds A New Character This Weekend, Watch A Trailer Here

Nintendo has announced you'll be able to fight with a new character in this weekend's round of Arms' Global Testpunch. She's called Twintelle, and she fights using her hair, which is pretty awesome. Take a look at her moves in the trailer below.

This weekend's Testpunch periods will be the last chance you'll get to play Arms before it's released on June 16. Take a look at the session times below.

June 2

5 PM PT / 8 PM ET / 1 AM BST

June 3

5 AM PT / 8 AM ET / 1 PM BST

11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST

5 PM PT / 8 PM ET / 1 AM BST

June 4

5 AM PT / 8 AM ET / 1 PM BST

11 AM PT/ 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST

Nintendo recently aired a Nintendo Direct broadcast focused on Arms, during which the company unveiled new characters and game modes--see some of them in action here. We also got to go hands-on with the title and found it to be deeper than you might expect.

The Japanese publisher has also said it will continue supporting Arms after release with free updates, including additional characters, stages, and weapons. Amazingly, the base game only takes up 2.2 GB if you download it.