Nintendo Switch's Clear Replacement Shell And Joy-Cons Give It A Nostalgic Look

If you feel like prying open your Nintendo Switch to trick it out, a merchant called Myriann on the online retailer AliExpress (via GoNintendo) is offering replacement shells for the system and Joy-Cons. These include a clear case reminiscent of those for the Game Boy Color.

Myriann says the cases will fit the system and Joy-Cons perfectly, but in order to "complete access to all control buttons" you will have to open the case. The total cost for the clear Switch shell and the two Joy-Cons is US $40, but you can buy the cases for the Joy-Cons and the shell individually at a lower price.

Myriann also sells Switch and Joy-Con covers in a variety of other colors, including blue, red, green, white, and gold. As you can imagine, given the name "Super Switch" on the back of the cases, they are not licensed by Nintendo.

A heads up, Nintendo voids its 12-month warranty on the Switch if you modify or tamper with the device. Earlier this year, accessory maker dbrand canceled its orders for skins after the company realized the skins were damaging the system. If you want a different (Nintendo-sanctioned) look, check out this Splatoon 2 Switch bundle that includes colorful Joy-Cons.