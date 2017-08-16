Nintendo Switch's Arms Getting New Fighter Soon, Take A Look Here
Check out Arms' new character.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
Arms for Nintendo Switch has been out for a couple of months now, and Nintendo continues to support it with new updates and content. Right now, the company is teasing an upcoming fighter with an as yet unannounced name, as well as a new map. Take a look at the fighter below.
カイチョ～！ちかごろ評判になっているファイターを撮影してきましたよ！夏休みついでに！— ARMS（アームズ） (@ARMS_Cobutter) August 16, 2017
…個性的な衣装とアームですね…。詳しくは判りませんでしたが、体を何らか変化させて戦うスタイルのようでした！
あ、あとカメラ一台ブッ壊しちゃいましたテヘ！…始末書ですか…ですよね…！ pic.twitter.com/2yohkLWGww
They appear to have nunchuck-type Arms, but little else is currently known about the character. The tease follows a separate Tweet from two days ago which showed Arms' announcer, Biff, in what looks to be an upcoming DLC arena with a candy theme.
盆ジュール！— ARMS（アームズ） (@ARMS_Cobutter) August 14, 2017
ワタクシ、セシボーンな休暇を満喫しています。ただよう甘い香りと異国情緒…ああ、ワタクシまさに今、生きてる…
そうそう、この辺りにブイブイいわせているファイターがいるとか。休暇がてらリサーチしますよ！特別ボーナスでちゃうかも！ pic.twitter.com/qNWtj18YoQ
The character and stage will not be the first free DLC Arms has received since launch. Just last month, a fighter called Max Brass--who was previously a boss character in the game's Grand Prix mode--was added as a playable warrior. More recently, the game was updated to tweak a bunch of characters and add new training exercises.
Arms launched in June to a positive critical reception. It's proved popular commercially, too: Nintendo revealed recently that the game had sold over 1 million copies by the end of June, while the Switch itself had shifted nearly 5 million units. In our Arms verdict, critic Kallie Plagge called the title a "strong, substantial fighting game," but one that "takes a while to really hit its stride." Read more in our full Arms review.
In other Nintendo Switch news, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been updated, adding a new Zelda-specific news channel on Switch called Tips from the Wild. The channel, which is live now, allows players to obtain in-game items, though it's currently unclear what those items might be.
Join the conversation