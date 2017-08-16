Nintendo Switch's Arms Getting New Fighter Soon, Take A Look Here

Arms for Nintendo Switch has been out for a couple of months now, and Nintendo continues to support it with new updates and content. Right now, the company is teasing an upcoming fighter with an as yet unannounced name, as well as a new map. Take a look at the fighter below.

They appear to have nunchuck-type Arms, but little else is currently known about the character. The tease follows a separate Tweet from two days ago which showed Arms' announcer, Biff, in what looks to be an upcoming DLC arena with a candy theme.

The character and stage will not be the first free DLC Arms has received since launch. Just last month, a fighter called Max Brass--who was previously a boss character in the game's Grand Prix mode--was added as a playable warrior. More recently, the game was updated to tweak a bunch of characters and add new training exercises.

Arms launched in June to a positive critical reception. It's proved popular commercially, too: Nintendo revealed recently that the game had sold over 1 million copies by the end of June, while the Switch itself had shifted nearly 5 million units. In our Arms verdict, critic Kallie Plagge called the title a "strong, substantial fighting game," but one that "takes a while to really hit its stride." Read more in our full Arms review.

In other Nintendo Switch news, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been updated, adding a new Zelda-specific news channel on Switch called Tips from the Wild. The channel, which is live now, allows players to obtain in-game items, though it's currently unclear what those items might be.