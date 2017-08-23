Nintendo Switch/PS4/Xbox One Getting Co-Op RPG Where You Raise Monsters

Re:Legend hit Kickstarter in July, promising a co-op monster-raising JRPG where you farm, fish, craft, and grow your village while caring for adorable creatures called Magnus. After raising 600% of its fundraising goal (about US $348K), the game has met all of its stretch goals and has now been announced for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The game starts with players being washed ashore on the island of Vokka. As you build your village, developer Magnus Games says you can expect an "all-encompassing RPG-simulator hybrid with strong monster raising and multiplayer features." You can check out the Kickstarter trailer below.

If you're excited to play, the Kickstarter campaign is open until August 25, and there are benefits to supporting. Backers get access to the game's beta, along with plushies, digital or physical art books, the ability to design a Magnus monster and its evolutions, and even the chance to appear in the game as an NPC.

Re:Legend was first announced on Square Enix Collective, the company's platform for player-submitted game ideas, where the game received a 99% positive vote. There's no concrete release date yet, but the game's Kickstarter page says the estimated delivery is June 2018.