Nintendo Switch Will Continue To Sell Out At GameStop, Retailer Predicts

The Nintendo Switch helped retailer GameStop have a positive quarter, and the store commands the largest marketshare for Switch of any retailer, it said today. The "strong demand" for the hard-to-find console is expected to continue through the holiday season, management said during an earnings call this afternoon.

The store said every time it receives a new allocation of Switch units, they sell through in a matter of days in-store and online. Don't expect the console to become any easier to get a hold of, especially as the holiday season approaches.

"We continue to see strong demand for the switch and sell out of our inventory in a matter of days of it being available [in-store and on GameStop's websites]," GameStop said. "We believe this will continue through the holiday."

GameStop had "leaking market share" for Nintendo Switch during the quarter ended July 29, beating out competitors like Amazon and Walmart. As a result, new hardware sales overall at GameStop were up 14.8 percent year-over-year, a figure that is notable given declining prices of the PS4 and Xbox One. It also stands out when compared with the performance of software: new game sale were down 3.4 percent and pre-owned sales dropped 7.5 percent, with "lagging Xbox One sales" called out specifically as the reason.

Worldwide, Nintendo Switch sales stand at 4.7 million units as of June 30. Nintendo has not announced a new sales figure since.