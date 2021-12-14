Nintendo Switch Was The Best-Selling Console In The US In November

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling video game system of November 2021 in the US, as Nintendo sold 1.13 million console units, according to data from the NPD group. Nintendo's hybrid device has been the top-selling video game console for 35 out of the last 36 months, with the 2021 Thanksgiving period being responsible for 550,000 sales.

The November success for Nintendo shouldn't be too surprising, as the company had both new Switch systems and games available in the fourth quarter of the year that could drive sales. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is an updated version of the console designed to appeal to people who prefer the handheld nature of the console, while games such as Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, Shin Megani Tensei V, and the Pokemon Pearl and Diamond remakes were bound to help shift console sales numbers upwards.

While it was a good month for Nintendo, the sales numbers did show a decline when compared to November 2020's records. Consumer spending across video game hardware, content, and accessories fell 10% and totaled $6.3 billion, while video game hardware dollar sales declined 38% when compared to November 2020, to $883 million. The decline in hardware numbers--the lowest since November 2016--can partly be attributed to the ongoing chip shortage around the world that has led to a lack of available consoles for Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony.

Overall, 2021 has been very good to Switch sales numbers, with Nintendo noting in August that it had sold over 89 million Switch consoles, with 20 million sales coming from Japan alone. As of November, sales had climbed to 93 million units sold across the regular Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED Models.

