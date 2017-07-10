Nintendo Switch Version Of WWE 2K18 Announced

The latest in WWE's annual 2K series, WWE 2K18, is scheduled to arrive for PS4 and Xbox One on October 17, but those won't be the only platforms to host the title. WWE has announced that the game is also releasing for Nintendo Switch on the same day.

The news came via a special video announcement featuring the game's cover star, Seth Rollins, who reveals that the wrestling series is making its return to Nintendo systems due to fan demand. You can watch the full announcement below.

WWE 2K18 marks the first time in five years that a WWE game is coming to a Nintendo console. The last one, WWE '13, released for Wii alongside PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. This is also the first time a WWE game will be available on a portable system in six years.

WWE 2K18 features a number of improvements over last year's installment, including a new MyCareer mode, updated customization options, and the largest roster in a WWE game to date. Players who pre-order the title will receive WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as an exclusive bonus. Pre-orders of either the Deluxe or Collector's edition will include early access to the game on October 13, four days before its proper launch.