Nintendo Switch Version Of Wonder Boy Remake Outsells All Other Platforms Combined

Despite its short time on the market, the Nintendo Switch has proven to be a fertile home for indie titles, with Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap standing as a prime example. According to developer Lizardcube, the Switch port of the game has outsold all other versions.

Speaking to Gamasutra, Lizardcube revealed that The Dragon's Trap sold "more copies of Wonder Boy on the Switch than the three other platforms we released on combined." That's an impressive figure, especially considering Switch only just launched in March and has a much smaller install base than the other platforms.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in April, with the PC version following in June. The game is a remake of Wonder Boy III, which originally released for the Sega Master System back in 1989. The remake was met with critical acclaim when it launched; we awarded it an 8/10 in our Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap review, with critic Heidi Kemps saying, "It knows not to tamper too much with the enjoyable, exploration-driven gameplay that made the original so good, instead focusing on updating the presentation to reintroduce the game to a new generation of players."

Nintendo has been placing a greater focus on building its relationship with indie developers in recent years. Last month, the company broadcast a Nindies Summer Showcase that highlighted many of the cool-looking indie titles on the way to Switch in the near future. Another beloved indie game, Stardew Valley, is also being ported to Switch soon and recently entered for the console.