Nintendo Switch Version Of The Wonderful 101 Teased

A new image from The Wonderful 101 developer Platinum Games has hinted that the game may come to Nintendo Switch. The image, which you can see in the Tweet below, contains characters from the action game holding what appear to be Switch Joy-Cons.

Platinum's tease follows another Tweet earlier in the week centered around Bayonetta and its sequel. The blue and red colors shown in that post--similar to the Switch's Joy-Con colors--led some to believe the company was hinting at a Switch port of the two games in that series.

The Wonderful 101 originally launched as a Wii U exclusive in 2013. Bayonetta, meanwhile, was multiplatform, although its sequel was exclusive to Wii U when it launched in 2014. Platinum hasn't officially announced Switch versions of its Bayonetta titles, or The Wonderful 101.

Other Wii U exclusives have already been announced as coming to Switch in revamped editions. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launched for Nintendo's latest console in April, while Pokken Tournament Deluxe arrives in September this year. And, according to Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime, more could be on the way.

"Given the install base of Wii U, there was some fantastic content that consumers did not get to play," Fils-Aime said last month. "So that creates certainly a business opportunity. On the other hand, one of the things that we've discussed internally is, there really needs to be an additional element to that game to make it fresh, and to further compel the consumer to buy in.

"I think the best example of that is Pokken Tournament Deluxe. Additional fighters, that gives the fan a reason to buy into it. Same is true with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, providing a mode that the consumers wanted in terms of a better battle mode, that was then included in that game. And so, I think the way we will continue to evaluate this is: yes, do we have opportunities with great games that maybe were not played as broadly on the Wii U, but then what's the plus alpha that's going to make it really compelling for the consumer?"

Of course, Fils-Aime did not mention any unannounced titles, though he did tease, "I can tell you there's more to be announced."

In our Wonderful 101 review, critic Martin Gaston called the title "an ambitious, funny, and inventive game," awarding it an 8/10.

"With The Wonderful 101, game director Hideki Kamiya has made a game featuring a stumpy posse of cartoon heroes, with the stylish combo strings of Bayonetta, and the bouncy, vibrant style of Viewtiful Joe," he wrote. "This is an ambitious, funny, and inventive game that's keen to impress but slightly scrappy in its presentation, packed with ideas but is slightly confused about how to express all its abundant creativity. This might not be the Wii U's killer app, but it's a much-needed shot in the arm."

For more, check out our full Wonderful 101 review or our list of 10 Wii U exclusives we want ported to Switch.