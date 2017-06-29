Nintendo Switch Version Of The Witness Not In The Works Now

A Nintendo Switch version of Braid creator Jonathan Blow's latest game, The Witness, is not in the works right now. Asked about the possibility of the celebrated game coming to Nintendo's hybrid console, Blow said on Twitter (via NeoGAF), "We are not working on such a port at this time."

This statement doesn't rule out the possibility of a Switch version coming someday, but it seems like it's not happening as of yet.

Released in January for PS4 and PC, The Witness is a $40 puzzle game that brought in more revenue than the less-expensive Braid in less than a week. The game was released on Xbox One in September 2016, with an Android edition following later. A version of the game for iOS is also apparently on the way.

In April this year, Blow showed off a very early prototype for his next game. You can see it and get more details about it here.

In GameSpot's The Witness review, Mike Mahardy awarded it a 9/10, saying that it "molds its world, puzzles, and themes into such a layered, cohesive whole that, if we look hard enough, we'll keep finding new ways to perceive it."