Nintendo Switch Version Of Rayman Legends Dated, Will Get Free Demo This Summer

Ubisoft has finally announced a release date for Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch. Switch owners will be able to get their hands on the platformer starting on September 12 in North America and Europe.

The Definitive Edition includes a bunch of Switch-exclusive features that take advantage of the console's controls and touchscreen. In addition to the normal, four-player online co-op, it'll support local wireless multiplayer between Switch systems in the Kung Foot mini-game. It also includes a tournament mode for Kung Foot.

Further, if you play with the Switch undocked, you can also touch the screen to kill enemies, move platforms, and cut ropes at any time, in both single- and multiplayer modes; this feature debuted in the Wii U version. Finally, Ubisoft will also release a free demo at some point this summer. The demo was briefly available on the European Eshop recently, but it was quickly pulled. You can see a new trailer for the game above.

In February, Rayman creator Michel Ancel spoke about the decision to port the game to Switch, explaining that the Switch is an especially good system for Rayman. "Rayman Legends is like a board game," Ancel said. "It means playing with your friends in the same room, and this console is perfect for that. It's the concept of console we've been waiting for a long time: An HD console, powerful, portable."

The definitive edition will be available for $40. Rayman Legends originally launched back in 2013 for PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PC. Since then, it's been ported to PS4, Xbox One, and Vita, as well.