Nintendo Switch Version Of Final Fantasy 15 "Under Investigation," Square Enix Says

With Final Fantasy XV coming soon to PC, and a chibi Pocket Version on the way to mobile devices, the only major platform the acclaimed RPG has yet to arrive on is Nintendo Switch. However, it appears Square Enix is certainly looking to bring the game to Nintendo's console as well.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata said his team was running tests into whether a Switch port would be feasible. "We're actually doing very specific technical investigations into what's possible at the moment," Tabata said. "[W]e've completed those tests and have worked out where the ground lies. We're currently in the middle of the discussion and debate about what we should be doing, and how to realise that on the Switch."

While Switch may not be as powerful as PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, that doesn't necessarily preclude it from receiving a port of Final Fantasy XV. "[O]ne thing we value is to optimise the way the game plays and the experience for the individual hardware it's on rather than a one-size fits all approach," Tabata said. "We can't currently announce anything--we haven't come to a full decision on the best way to do it yet. We're having very open, frank discussions with Nintendo at the moment about what they think is the best thing to do."

A number of high-profile ports have been announced for Switch recently. During last week's Nintendo Direct broadcast, Bethesda announced it is bringing both Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus to the console. Rockstar's detective game, L.A. Noire, is also coming to Switch this November.

Final Fantasy XV releases for PC in early 2018, while the Pocket Edition will launch as ten separate episodes later this year, the first of which will be free to download. Before then, the game's multiplayer expansion, Comrades, releases for PS4 and Xbox One on October 31. Its next DLC chapter, Episode Ignis, is slated to arrive this December. You can read our recent interview with Tabata here.