Nintendo Switch Version Of Doom 2016 Announced With Release Date

Doom was a sleeper hit last year, turning out to be a game much, much better than anyone expected. And if you haven't gotten around to playing it yet, you'll soon have a new platform on which you can do so: Nintendo Switch.

During today's Nintendo Direct presentation, we got the out-of-nowhere announcement that Doom is headed to Nintendo's console. That's a surprise in part because there hasn't been a ton of Mature-rated content released on the platform to date, a category that Doom comfortably fits into with its gruesome violence.

The Switch version of Doom arrives sometime this holiday, although no further specifics were shared about a release date or content additions. Doom's campaign is the big highlight--and with good reason, as our Doom review notes--but the game also features a substantial multiplayer component that has only grown since release. Some big changes were made to it earlier this year, when Bethesda and developer id Software decided to make its DLC free to all players. We do know that the Switch version includes multiplayer and that it will be offered via a Day One update. It includes all of the content already released for the mode, but there's no word yet on whether there will be any further changes to it.

