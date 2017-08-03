Nintendo Switch Version Of Adventure Game Rime Dated

If you've been waiting to try out the Shadow of the Colossus-esque adventure game Rime on your Nintendo Switch, you've got a few more months to wait. Developer Tequila Works announced that the game will launch on Switch on November 14 in North America and on November 17 in Europe.

Rime has been out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC since May, but the studio didn't specify a release date for the Switch version until today. There was initially some controversy surrounding the Switch version, as publisher Grey Box originally stated that it would cost $40 on Nintendo's console--$10 more than on other platforms.

After backlash from fans, Grey Box reversed its decision and decided that the digital version would cost $30 to bring it in line with the other systems. The special, physical edition of Rime will still cost $40, although it comes with a digital copy of its soundtrack, as well.

If you're interested in reading more about Rime, you can check out GameSpot's 6/10 review. Critic Oscar Dayus wrote, "Rime's artistry is unquestionable. Each world is enchanting in its own way, from the naturalistic peace of the first to the abstract doom of the last... But when compared to its influences like Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and Journey, it doesn't hold up too well."