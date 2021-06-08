Fortnite Season 7 Teasers Battlefield 6 Reveal New Animal Crossing Seasonal Items E3: Dragon Age 4 Best Buy Razer Sale E3: All Confirmed PC Games

Nintendo Switch Update 12.0.3 Is Out Now, Improves System Stability

The latest update for Nintendo's hybrid console has landed.

The latest Nintendo Switch update is out now, but don't expect a lot of changes or much in the way of anything significant. Version 12.0.3 is out now and it's another stability patch.

The one-line patch notes state: "General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."

Your Switch should update automatically the next time it's connected to the internet. You can check to verify you're running 12.0.3 to be sure you're on the latest firmware. Alternatively, you can manually start the update, in case that applies to you.

In addition to the stability improvements, the patch introduces a few other "minor" updates, according to dataminer OatmealDome.

In other news, people are waiting for Nintendo to announced the rumored Switch Pro model, but that still has not happened. Nintendo is coming to E3 2021 with its own showcase on June 15, but the company has said this presentation will be focused on games, not hardware.

For more on Nintendo at E3, check out GameSpot's roundup of all the Switch games confirmed for E3 show far. You can also read up on what we want to see from Bayonetta 3 and Splatoon 3 at E3 2021.

