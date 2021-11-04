When Does Horizon 5 Unlock? November Game Pass Games PS5 Restock Tracker Xbox Series X Restock Tracker Switch OLED Restock Tracker Best NES Games Of All Time
Nintendo Switch: Top 10 Best-Selling Games List Still Has Mario Kart At The Top

Nintendo has released an updated list of the best-selling Switch games.

As part of Nintendo's latest earnings release, the company updated its list of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games of all time. There are no surprises anywhere, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe topping the charts on its way to becoming the highest-selling Mario Kart game of all time.

As for games released during the past six months, Skyward Sword HD moved 3.60 million units, while New Pokemon Snap sold 2.19 million copies. Mario Golf: Super Rush shifted 1.94 million copies. None of these games cracked the top 10, however.

After Mario Kart 8 and New Horizons, the rest of the top five best-selling Switch games of all time includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (25.71 million), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (24.13 million), and Pokemon Sword/Shield (22.64 million). All of these figures count games sold through September 30.

The Switch has now sold nearly 93 million units, with game sales climbing to 681 million. Looking ahead, Nintendo said there is "continued uncertainty" in the market due to COVID-19 and the semiconductor shortage, and it now expects to produce fewer Switch units than it expected.

Top 10 Best-Selling Switch Games

(As of September 30, 2021)

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- 38.74 million
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- 34.95 million
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- 25.71 million
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- 24.13 million
  5. Pokemon Sword/Shield -- 22.64 million
  6. Super Mario Odyssey -- 21.95 million
  7. Super Mario Party -- 16.48 million
  8. Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu/Let's Go Eevee -- 13.83 million
  9. Splatoon 2 -- 12.68 million
  10. Ring Fit Adventure -- 12.21 million
