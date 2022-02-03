Nintendo Switch: Top 10 Best-Selling Games List Still Has Mario Kart At The Top With 43.5 Million

As part of Nintendo's latest earnings release, the company updated its list of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games of all time, and Mario Kart 8 is still on top by a good margin.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has now sold 43.35 million units globally as of December 32, 2021. That's a massive number, even ahead of Red Dead Redemption 2 (39 million sold).

Rounding out the top five on Nintendo Switch in terms of sales are Animal Crossing: New Horizons (37.62 million), Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (27.4 million), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (25.8 million), and Pokemon Sword/Shield (23.9 million). Also of note, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl combined to sell 13.97 million units since they launched in November 2019, instantly propelling the games to No. 9 on the all-time highest-seller list for Switch games.

You can see the full top 10 list below, as shared by Nintendo. The numbers include games sold within bundles, as well as digital sales.

Nintendo also confirmed that Pokemon Legends Arceus sold 1.425 million copies in its first week, which is the biggest first-week for any Switch game in history except for Animal Crossing: New Horizons (1.881 million in first week).

As for hardware, the Nintendo Switch has now sold more than 103 million units, surpassing the Wii.

Nintendo Switch Top 10 Best-Sellers

As of December 31, 2021

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- 43.35 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- 37.62 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- 27.4 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- 25.8 million Pokemon Sword/Pokemon Shield -- 23.9 million Super Mario Odyssey -- 23.02 million Super Mario Party -- 17.39 million Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu/Let's Go, Eevee -- 14.33 million Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl -- 13.97 million Ring Fit Adventure -- 13.53 million