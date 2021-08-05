Nintendo Switch Top 10 Best-Selling Games List: Mario Kart 8 Is Still No. 1

As part of Nintendo's latest earnings release, the company updated its top 10 list of best-selling games for Nintendo Switch, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be the biggest overall.

The game sold another 1.69 million units during the April-June period to improve its lifetime sales to 37.08 million copies. Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 1.26 million more copies during the April-June period to boost its lifetime sales to 33.89 million.

The top 10 list of best-selling games on Switch is ordered exactly the same as the last time Nintendo updated the list in May, with one exception. Ring Fit Adventure has now sold 11.26 million copies worldwide, knocking New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe out of the top 10. Ring Fit Adventure no doubt enjoyed a bump in sales thanks in part to the pandemic and the growing trend of working out from home.

Also of note, Nintendo announced that nine games sold more than 1 million copies on Switch during the latest financial period, which points to the strength of the platform beyond Nintendo's own games.

You can see the full top 10 sales chart below. It includes games sold individually and in bundles, as well as download sales.

Nintendo Switch Top-Selling Titles

(As of June 30, 2021)