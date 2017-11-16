Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey Top US Sales Charts In October

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US for the month October, Nintendo has revealed. While the company didn't cite any specific numbers, the news is based on the latest sales charts by the NPD Group.

This marks the fourth consecutive month Switch was the best-selling console in the US. It wasn't the only Nintendo system to perform well in October. The second-best-selling system of the month was the Super NES Classic, Nintendo's miniature plug-and-play replica of the classic console.

Nintendo's marquee Switch release in October, Super Mario Odyssey, likewise had an impressive showing. The plumber's latest adventure was the best-selling game for the month, despite launching late into the month, on October 27. Two other Switch games, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, were No. 10 and 11 on the software sales chart, respectively.

October's NPD sales charts are expected to release today; we'll report back with more details once they're available. Switch, meanwhile, continues to see a stream of major releases. While Nintendo doesn't have any big first-party titles in store for it this month, this week in particular has been busy for Switch, with Rocket League, LA Noire, Batman: The Telltale Series, and Skyrim all launching for the system.