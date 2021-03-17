Nintendo Switch Spring Sales Are In Full Bloom With A Bunch Of Excellent Deals

The Nintendo Switch eShop has a wide assortment of excellent deals this week, including new sales from Ubisoft and Capcom that join Square Enix's Spring sale. There are some seriously steep discounts on great games such as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and a treasure trove of JRPGs that offer a lot of bang for your buck.

Though we see Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle on sale quite often, it's rare to see it for less than $15. Ubisoft's Spring sale marks the base game down to $10, and the Gold edition is only $13.59. The Gold edition is notable because it comes with Donkey Kong Adventure, the sizable expansion starring everyone's favorite gorilla. A pair of Ubisoft games that released last fall are 50% off, with Just Dance 2021 down to $25 and Immortals Fenyx Rising up for grabs for $30. Ubisoft's sale is live until March 31.

Capcom's publisher sale is particularly great for Mega Man fans. Both Mega Man Legacy Collections and Mega Man X Legacy Collections are discounted to $10 each. Last year's Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection is down to $19.79, and the most recent mainline entry, Mega Man 11, is only $15. You can also save on some solid ports of classic games, with Okami HD for $10, Devil May Cry for $10, and Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition for $12. Capcom's sale also ends March 31.

Best eShop deals

Devil May Cry -- $10 ( $20 )

-- $10 ( ) Devil May Cry 2 -- $10 ( $20 )

-- $10 ( ) Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition -- $12 ( $20 )

-- $12 ( ) Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $15 ( $30 )

-- $15 ( ) Final Fantasy VII -- $8 ( $16 )

-- $8 ( ) Final Fantasy VIII Remastered -- $10 ( $20 )

-- $10 ( ) Final Fantasy IX -- $10.49 ( $21 )

-- $10.49 ( ) Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster -- $25 ( $50 )

-- $25 ( ) Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age -- $25 ( $50 )

-- $25 ( ) Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $30 ( $60 )

-- $30 ( ) Just Dance 2021 -- $25 ( $50 )

-- $25 ( ) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle -- $10 ( $60 )

-- $10 ( ) Mega Man Legacy Collection -- $10 ( $15 )

-- $10 ( ) Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 -- $10 ( $20 )

-- $10 ( ) Mega Man X Legacy Collection -- $10 ( $20 )

-- $10 ( ) Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 -- $10 ( $20 )

-- $10 ( ) Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection -- $19.79 ( $30 )

-- $19.79 ( ) Okami HD -- $10 ( $20 )

-- $10 ( ) Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy -- $15 ( $30 )

-- $15 ( ) Rayman Legends Definitive Edition -- $10 ( $40 )

Square Enix's Spring sale has been live for a week already, but it has a bunch of notable deals worth checking out. Final Fantasy VII, VIII Remastered, and IX are on sale for around $10 or less, while Final Fantasy X/X-2 and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age are $25 each. You can also save big on the Mana franchise, with Collection of Mana down to $20 and Trials of Mana available for $30.

Best first-party game deals

Though these new eShop deals don't include first-party games, you can still save on a bunch of exclusives that were discounted last week for Mario Day. Each of the following games are still on sale for $39 each at Walmart:

More Switch deals

If you're looking to add another Switch console to your home, Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy are giving away $20 gift cards with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch Lite this week. And if you're picking up a new Switch, it's not a bad idea to bundle that with Nintendo Switch Online. Right now, Nintendo is giving away free Gold Points (can be used for eShop discounts) when purchasing/renewing a Nintendo Switch Online membership.