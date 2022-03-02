Nintendo Switch Sports Preorders Are Available Now, Comes With A Joy-Con Leg Strap

Nintendo Switch Sports, a spiritual successor to the Wii Sports franchise, releases on Switch on April 29. Though it definitely makes sense that Nintendo would return to the world of motion-controlled sports on Switch, no one likely expected the announcement during February's Nintendo Direct. Nintendo Switch Sports is available to preorder now, with t the digital edition costing $40 and the physical edition going for $50.

If you're a soccer fan, you may want to opt for the physical edition of Nintendo Switch Sports. The physical edition comes with a leg strap accessory for the Joy-Con controllers that can be used to mimic kicking a ball in a Soccer Shoot-Out.

Nintendo Switch Sports preorder bonus

No preorder bonuses have been announced at this time. Major retailers tend to have exclusive bonus items for a lot of first-party Switch games, so we'll make sure to update this article if any bonuses are revealed.

Nintendo Switch Sports will feature six sports at launch: soccer, bowling, volleyball, tennis, badminton, and a sword-fighting game called Chambara. Bowling and tennis were Wii Sports staples, but where's golf? Thankfully, motion-controlled golf is also returning this fall as a free update. The graphics look a lot different than they did back on the Wii, because ditched the Mii characters with floating hands in favor of more realistic avatars (they are still cartoonish, though).

Nintendo Switch Sports will have local and online multiplayer. But please make sure to wear the Joy-Con wrist straps--we say this fully expecting to see YouTube clips of people chucking their Joy-Con controllers at their nice TVs.