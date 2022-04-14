Nintendo Switch Sports Gets Exclusive Preorder Bonus At Walmart

Nintendo Switch Sports arrives on April 29, but Walmart is giving you a good reason to reserve your copy ahead of time. While supplies last, you'll get an exclusive steel water bottle when preordering Nintendo Switch Sports. Exclusive Nintendo goodies like this tend to sell out fast, so be sure to check out the deal if you're interested.

Nintendo Switch Sports + Exclusive Steel Water Bottle $50 Nintendo Switch Sports is the next-generation fitness game that takes heavy inspiration from Wii Sports. You'll be making liberal use of the Joy-Con's motion controls to work your way through six different activities (soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, and chambara) as you face off against other players or NPC opponents. This preorder deal applies to the physical version, meaning you'll also get the Leg Strap accessory--which will be helpful for soccer. And if you reserve your copy before supplies run out, you'll also get an exclusive steel water bottle. See at Walmart

If you were a fan of Wii Sports from years ago (or enjoyed the calorie-burning activities in Ring Fit Adventure), Nintendo Switch Sports might be a worthwhile purchase. We came away mixed feelings after our hands-on preview of Switch Sports, but it appears to have a great shot at becoming a worthy successor to the Wii Sports crown.

"Even though I wasn't thrilled with Volleyball or Soccer, I still walked with a buzzing sense of excitement, for both myself and my friend group," wrote critic Kurt Indovina. "In my time with the game and the six sports I played, I saw a lot that would satisfy those looking for a Wii Sports replacement for the modern era. Nintendo Switch Sports is shaping up to be a welcome return for a Nintendo classic."