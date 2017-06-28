Nintendo Switch Sales Surpass 1 Million Units In Japan

Nintendo's newest system, the Switch, is off to a strong start in Japan. The latest sales report shows that it's now surpassed the 1 million units sold mark after just under four months on sale.

This milestone was first reported by Japanese publication Famitsu (and translated by NeoGAF user Okami), which states that Switch has sold 1,016,473 units in Japan as of June 25. Taking only 17 weeks to get there, the Switch eclipsed the 1 million unit mark in roughly the same amount of time as the GameCube and significantly faster than the Wii U (34 weeks), PS3 (36 weeks), or PS4 (49 weeks), according to data compiled by GAF. But it was not as quick as a number of other systems, including Nintendo's own Game Boy Advance (3 weeks), DS (4 weeks), and 3DS (13 weeks).

In terms of game sales, it's the expected names at the top of the list. Here's the top five, according to Famitsu:

Sales of the Switch have been strong to date. It sold 906,000 units in its first month in the US (which is a larger market than Japan), and worldwide, it shipped 2.74 million units in March. In May, the success of Switch helped to raise Nintendo's share price to levels not seen since the height of the Wii craze a decade ago. Just this week, Nintendo surpassed the market cap of Sony.

Supply shortages continue to be an issue for Switch, and it seems likely that sales would be even higher were it not for that. GameStop has suggested that could be a problem for the entire year, and Nintendo of Japan recently apologized for the situation.