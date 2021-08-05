Nintendo Switch Sales Pass 89 Million Units

Nintendo has released its latest earnings report, and one of the big announcements was that Nintendo Switch sales have now reached 89.04 million units. Nintendo sold 4.45 million Switch consoles during the April-June period to boost the total number to new heights.

As DomsPlaying on Twitter points out, the Switch has now eclipsed the PS3, which is reported to have sold around 87.4 million units. The Switch is growing closer to reaching the sales heights of the Wii, which sold 101.63 million units during its lifetime. The Game Boy (118.69 million units) and the Nintendo DS (154.02 million units) are still bigger when it comes to total hardware sales.

Nintendo Switch lifetime shipments now total 89.04M units, after selling 4.45M in the 1st fiscal quarter ending June 2021.

Which means it's now officially passed PlayStation 3. Sony's 2006 console is ~ 87.4M at last count.

Nintendo reiterated its annual guidance of 25.5M units. pic.twitter.com/oISRoBt2SP — Dom (@DomsPlaying) August 5, 2021

In terms of game sales, New Pokemon Snap has reached 2.07 million units sold, while Miitopia passed 1.04 million copies. Mario Golf: Super Rush, achieved sales of 1.34 million units (though this only counts first-week sales since the game launched on June 25 and Nintendo's reporting period ended on June 30).

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold another 1.69 million units during the period, boosting its total to 37.08 million--it is the best-selling Switch game to date. Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 1.26 million more copies during the April-June period to improve its lifetime sales to 33.89 million.

In total, there were nine games during the April-June period that sold 1 million copies or more on Switch. More than 632.4 million Switch games have been sold to date.

Overall, Nintendo's sales and profit dropped during the period--but that's no surprise. The same quarter last year saw a big boost thanks to the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the impact of the pandemic, making this year's results difficult to match.