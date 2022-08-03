Nintendo Switch Sales Are Down Due To Continued Global Semiconductor Shortage

Nintendo's latest financial results are out, reporting a decline in Nintendo Switch sales compared to last year.

The financial results, released today (August 3), report that the Switch currently sits at a total of 111.08 million units, but yearly sales were down 22.9% compared to the previous fiscal year. A total of 3.43 million units were sold in the three months ending June 30, whereas 4.45 million were sold in the previous year.

"Production was impacted by factors such as the global shortage of semiconductor components, resulting in a decrease in hardware shipments and subsequent decline in overall sales," Nintendo explained as to why sales are lower. Though it expects that acquiring chips will "gradually improve from late summer towards autumn." Even with these problems, overall demand for the Switch "remains stable in all regions," according to Nintendo.

Things are looking better on the Software front though, with Kirby and the Forgotten Land shifting another 1.88 million units, bringing the total to 4.53 million, and in turn making it the best-selling Kirby games so far.

Nintendo Switch Sports was the best seller of the quarter, with a current total of 4.84 million units, and Mario Strikers: Battle League sits a few million lower at 1.91 million units. Of course, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to do well, selling 1.48 million units.

It seems that Nintendo isn't alone in sales figures not matching expectations, as Sony also recently reported a 26% decrease in PlayStation game sales, and a 2% decrease in PlayStation Plus subscribers.