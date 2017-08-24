Nintendo Switch Receiving Telltale's Batman And Guardians Of The Galaxy Series

Telltale has ported its episodic adventure games to almost every modern platform--including mobile devices--so it was only a matter of time before it started bringing them to Nintendo Switch. Today, Nintendo confirmed that Switch versions of the first seasons of Telltale's Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy series are on the way.

On Twitter, Nintendo of America stated that the Telltale games are being ported to the console. "Get ready to defend the galaxy or become the Dark Knight when more [Telltale] adventures arrive on Nintendo Switch!" the company wrote.

The news was first teased by Job Stauffer, Telltale's head of creative communications, in an interview with Rocket Beans TV at Gamescom. Following the recent release of Minecraft: Story Mode on Switch, Stauffer commented, "I think you can expect to see other titles like Batman, Guardians of the Galaxy, maybe Minecraft Season 2 in the future." In addition, the Switch ports were leaked way back in March by listings from retailers.

There's been no official announcement of Minecraft Season 2 yet, although Nintendo's tweet seems vague enough to leave open the possibility of more Telltale ports later on. There's no release date yet for Batman or Guardians of the Galaxy.

In other Telltale news, the studio recently announced and released the first episode of Batman: The Enemy Within, the second season of its Batman series. In his 8/10 review of the episode, GameSpot's Tamoor Hussain wrote, "While gameplay is not markedly different, combat is tweaked just enough to make it an improvement over its previous iteration. Overall, The Enigma is a successful opening chapter to a Batman story that's shaping up to be more ambitious than anything Telltale attempted in the first season."