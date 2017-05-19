Nintendo Switch Receiving Acclaimed Platformer Owlboy

The indie side-scrolling adventure game Owlboy is releasing for Nintendo Switch. The news was announced during the latest Japanese episode of Nintendo's YouTube series, The Cat Mario Show.

Owlboy was originally released for PC in 2016, though developer D-Pad Studio first began working on the title back in 2007. The game puts players in the role of Otus, the eponymous owl boy who is tasked with saving his village from a band of sky pirates. Otus must use his gift of flight to navigate through the game's complex stages. He can also team up with a number of other characters and use their unique abilities to battle enemies and bosses while he ferries them through the air.

Despite its protracted development cycle, Owlboy was met with critical acclaim when it released. In our Owlboy review, we called the title "a heartfelt experience that will touch anyone with an affinity for great art and storytelling" and awarded it 9/10. It also earned the #18 spot on our Game of the Year 2016 Countdown.

At the moment, Owlboy hasn't been announced for any other platforms. Similarly, no pricing or release details for the Switch version have been revealed just yet.