Nintendo Switch Production To "Ramp Up" For The Holidays

The Nintendo Switch has been a difficult console to find for some, with many retailers sold out of their stock and selling through new allocation almost right away. Just recently, GameStop said it sells through new shipments in a matter of days. Now, Nintendo has spoken up to say it will "ramp up" production for the hard-to-find hybrid console in preparation for the always-busy holiday shopping season.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure everyone who wants to buy a Nintendo Switch system can do so," Nintendo said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal. "We will ramp up production for the holiday period, which has been factored into our forecast."

Officially, Nintendo's plan is to ship 10 million Switch consoles to retailers by the end of its latest fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. Sources in the console's supply chain told WSJ that they should be thinking about preparing to produce 18 million units. "One executive in the supply chain said his company was ready to pick up the pace of production if asked," WSJ reported.

As of June 30, Nintendo sold 4.7 million Switch units worldwide. Nintendo's stock is up 50 percent since the console's release in March, and with big games like Super Mario Odyssey and the holiday season coming up, Nintendo's fortunes could improve.

The Switch is not everything it could be right now, as it's still missing streaming services like Netflix and YouTube. You can check out GameSpot's gallery here to see the 15 Things We Want To See From Nintendo Switch.