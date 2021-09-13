Nintendo Switch Price Cut Goes Into Effect In Europe Ahead Of OLED Launch

The Nintendo Switch is getting its first price cut. Nintendo is now selling the base Switch model in Europe for the less than normal, and the price drop comes just a few weeks before the Switch OLED launches. Nintendo is cutting the price in Europe due to currency exchange rates and the forthcoming release of the OLED model, the company confirmed.

As reported by The Verge and Eurogamer, Nintendo's own store now lists the Switch at €300 for Europe, which is €30 less than normal. In the UK, the Switch base model got a price cut of £20, bringing the system down to £260 from £280.

A spokesperson for Nintendo told Eurogamer that the price change in Europe is a result of currency exchange rates and the impending launch of the Switch OLED model.

"Nintendo of Europe is changing the European trade price of the Nintendo Switch console to retailers," a representative said. "More than four and a half years after its first release, Nintendo Switch continues to have strong sales momentum in Europe. After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch."

We don't know yet if the Switch will also get a price cut in the US or other parts of the world. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.

As of June 30, the Switch has sold more than 89 million units and more than 630 million games. The OLED model launches on October 8 and represents the biggest change to the portable console since the Switch Lite in 2019. The OLED model has an OLED screen and other updates, but it's not the rumored Switch Pro system that may or may not actually be real. For more on the Switch OLED, check out GameSpot's preview, "Nintendo Switch OLED Hands-On: It Isn't The Console's True Successor, And That's Just Fine."