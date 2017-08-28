Nintendo Switch Presentation Coming This Week For Indie Games

Nintendo has announced its next online presentation, and it's coming soon. The company will broadcast another "Nindies Showcase" presentation this Wednesday, August 30.

Nintendo shared some details about the broadcast today via Twitter. It's scheduled to begin at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM BST and will focus on "multiple" indie games that are on the way to Nintendo Switch, though the company didn't specify which ones will be featured.

While Nintendo may not have announced which games it will highlight during the presentation, there are a number of titles that could potentially appear. Just recently, publisher Chucklefish announced the Switch version of its popular farming sim Stardew Valley is currently in testing, which suggests it shouldn't be too far off. Playtonic Games has also recently teased that it hoped to share more news about the Switch port of Yooka-Laylee, so that could also potentially appear in the broadcast. This, however, is purely speculation at this point.

Nintendo has been ramping up its support for indie developers in recent years. The company broadcast a similar indie-themed presentation this past February, which included a number of exciting announcements. Nintendo will also feature indie studios prominently at PAX West later this week. On August 31, fans can go hands-on with upcoming indie games for Switch at the Nindies@Night event at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. Nintendo will also have a Nindie arcade at the convention center during the show proper.