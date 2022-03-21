Nintendo Switch Patch Finally Adds Folders So You Can Organize Your Games

A new software patch for the Nintendo Switch has finally made it possible to organize games into groups, providing an element the machine has been hurting for since it was released in 2017: folders. Update 14.0.0 provides you the capability of putting games together into groups, so you can more easily find games installed on the console's internal or extended storage space. Gone are the days of paging through your entire game library to find what you're looking for.

Nintendo's patch notes for Update 14.0.0 detail the change, and the console maker also provided some quick instructions on how to create new software groups. In short, you can now organize the All Software tab either as a single grid-based list of games, or by groups that you create. You can also name the groups, making it easier to find exactly the kind of game you're looking for. Nintendo's instructions page notes that you can create as many as 100 groups on the console, with as many as 200 games in each--so it should take care of all your game-organizing needs.

The bad news, however, is that your folders only appear on the All Software tab, and won't pop up on the Home tab. That means you'll still be dealing with that horizontal list of recently played games, and you'll need to do some extra clicking to get to your immaculately curated game library.

Update 14.0.0 also fixes some issues with Bluetooth audio devices, like headphones. You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth devices either on the Switch, as was the case before, or on the device itself, if it has a volume selector. The patch also allows max volume on Bluetooth devices to be increased, although Nintendo notes volume will be reduced when connecting those devices, in order to keep you from accidentally blowing out an eardrum.

Now all the Switch needs is some killer eShop music and it'll be good to go.

Check out the full patch notes below.

Nintendo Switch Update 14.0.0

"Groups" feature was added to the All Software menu.

You can now create groups of software to help organize your software titles.

Making groups for different game genres, developers, or whatever you’d like to organize by may make it easier to find the application you want. Up to 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per group.

The button to proceed to the "All Software" screen is displayed only when there are 13 or more software title icons on the system.

For more information, see How to Create Groups of Software.

Bluetooth Audio volume behavior was changed.