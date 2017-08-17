Nintendo Switch Outsells PS4, Xbox One In US July Sales

The NPD Group today put out its report for July 2017, showing that the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of the month in the US. Its success was fuelled in part by new units coming into retail channels and the launch of Splatoon 2, which was July's best-selling game, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said.

On a year-to-date basis, however, Sony's PlayStation 4 remains the best-selling console.

For July 2017, hardware sales in the US came to $182 million, rising 29 percent when compared to July 2016. Piscatella said Switch and PS4 sales "accounted for most of the increase." Not a word was said about Xbox One hardware in the NPD's report.

On a year-to-date basis, hardware sales in the US came to $1.6 billion, up 20 percent. Again, Piscatella said the Switch was the "primary" driver of the growth.

The NPD's report also covers Accessories and Gamecards, a category that grew 9 percent year-over-year to $129 million. "Accessories for the Nintendo Switch and Microsoft's Xbox One drove spending growth. Gamepads were the top-selling accessory types for both platforms," Piscatella said.

