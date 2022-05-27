Nintendo Switch Online May Update Adds Three More NES, SNES Games

The Nintendo Switch Online subscription service has issued a new update adding three new games to its NES and Super NES libraries. Those include the early NES pinball game simply titled Pinball, the beat-em-up Rival Turf, and the mascot platformer Congo's Caper.

Pinball hails from the earliest days of the NES when video game adaptations of common hobbies would just be named after the hobby itself without embellishment, like NES Golf or Tennis. Rival Turf was a 1992 brawler that bears a striking resemblance to the classic Final Fight. And Congo's Caper is a sidescroller from Data East starring a caveman wielding a club.

As always, you don't need to download these games individually. Instead, they're packaged into updates for the individual NES and Super NES apps, which house each of the games in the collection on Nintendo Switch. Switch owners who opt for the pricier Expansion Pass also get a collection of Genesis and N64 games, though no new games were added to those collections in this update.

Aside from online play and a selection of classic games, Nintendo Switch Online occasionally rolls out other benefits. Most recently that includes a demo for Mario Strikers: Battle League, covering the game's tutorial area. That demo is available even if you simply sign up for a free trial of NSO, and it applies to both standard and Expansion Pass users.