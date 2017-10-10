Nintendo Switch Online Maintenance Coming This Week, Here's Exactly When

If you play Nintendo Switch games online, your usual gaming schedule may be disrupted this week. Nintendo is performing maintenance on its online services, which may become unavailable.

The first batch of maintenance concerns Splatoon 2 specifically. Nintendo says "all network services" in the game will be unavailable for around 90 minutes from 5:50 PM PT / 8:50 PM ET tonight--that's 1:50 AM BST or 10:50 AET on Wednesday, October 11 if you're in the UK or Australia. Online play of some other games will be affected for the same period of time. More maintenance will follow later in the week; check out the full schedule below.

This isn't the first time Nintendo has done server maintenance for the Switch, and the descriptions are usually this vague about which services will go offline. Thankfully, these new windows of downtime avoid both the recent European Splatoon 2 toilet roll Splatfest and the upcoming North American Halloween Splatfest. The shooter also added a new weapon and map just the other day.

Although Nintendo doesn't specify which other games could be affected by the maintenance, it's safer not to expect service in online games such as Arms and FIFA 18. The former is getting a new update--and probably a new character--soon, while the latter came out just recently to a mixed reception.

Nintendo Switch Online Maintenance Schedule

US Pacific Time

Splatoon 2

Tuesday, October 10, 5:50 PM - Tuesday, October 10, 7:30 PM. "All network services" will be affected.

Nintendo Switch Parental Controls

Tuesday, October 10, 6 PM - Tuesday, October 10, 7 PM. "Update data" will be affected.

Online Play Of Some Games

Tuesday, October 10, 5:50 PM - Tuesday, October 10, 7:30 PM. "Certain network services" on Switch will be affected.

Tuesday, October 10, 9 PM - Wednesday, October 11, 2 AM. "Certain network services" on Switch, 3DS, and Wii U will be affected.

Thursday, October 12, 5:50 PM - Thursday, October 12, 8:30 PM. "Certain network services" on Switch will be affected.

US Eastern Time

Splatoon 2

Tuesday, October 10, 8:50 PM - Tuesday, October 10, 10:30 PM. "All network services" will be affected.

Nintendo Switch Parental Controls

Tuesday, October 10, 9 PM - Tuesday, October 10, 10 PM. "Update data" will be affected.

Online Play Of Some Games

Tuesday, October 10, 8:50 PM - Tuesday, October 10, 10:30 PM. "Certain network services" on Switch will be affected.

Tuesday, October 10, midnight - Wednesday, October 11, 5 AM. "Certain network services" on Switch, 3DS, and Wii U will be affected.

Thursday, October 12, 8:50 PM - Thursday, October 12, 11:30 PM. "Certain network services" on Switch will be affected.

UK Time

Splatoon 2

Wednesday, 11 October 1:50 AM to Wednesday, 11 October, 3:30 AM. "All network services" will be affected.

Nintendo Switch Parental Controls

Wednesday, 11 October, 2:00 AM to Wednesday, 11 October, 3:00 AM. "Update data" will be affected.

Online Play Of Some Games

Wednesday, 11 October, 1:50 AM to Wednesday, 11 October, 3:30 AM. "Certain network services" on Switch will be affected.

Wednesday, 11 October, 5:00 AM to Wednesday, 11 October, 10:00 AM. "Certain network services" on Switch, 3DS, and Wii U will be affected.

Friday, 13 October, 1:50 AM to Friday, 13 October, 4:30 AM. "Certain network services" on Switch will be affected.

Australian Eastern Time

Splatoon 2

Wednesday, October 11, 10:50 AM - Wednesday, October 11, 12:30 AM. "All network services" will be affected.

Nintendo Switch Parental Controls

Wednesday, October 11, 11 AM - Wednesday, October 11, midday. "Update data" will be affected.

Online Play Of Some Games